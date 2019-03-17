SafeInsure Hits Market Cap of $2.08 Million (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. In the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 0.5% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can currently be purchased for about $1.98 or 0.00049133 BTC on major exchanges including Crex24 and Escodex. SafeInsure has a market cap of $2.08 million and approximately $358,405.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SafeInsure alerts:

Stakinglab (LABX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00074136 BTC.

Blacer Coin (BLCR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00145994 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007873 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00002228 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Graphcoin (GRPH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoomba (ZBA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About SafeInsure

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 1,894,227 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,000 coins. SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure. The official website for SafeInsure is www.safeinsure.io.

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

SafeInsure can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeInsure should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SafeInsure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SafeInsure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SafeInsure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.