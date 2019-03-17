Sanchez Energy (SN) versus Lightstream Resources Cl A (LSTMF) Head-To-Head Review

Lightstream Resources Cl A (OTCMKTS:LSTMF) and Sanchez Energy (NYSE:SN) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Lightstream Resources Cl A alerts:

Lightstream Resources Cl A has a beta of -0.78, indicating that its share price is 178% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sanchez Energy has a beta of 2.46, indicating that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lightstream Resources Cl A and Sanchez Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lightstream Resources Cl A 0 0 0 0 N/A Sanchez Energy 1 9 0 0 1.90

Sanchez Energy has a consensus price target of $2.34, suggesting a potential upside of 1,040.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

39.9% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Sanchez Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lightstream Resources Cl A and Sanchez Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lightstream Resources Cl A N/A N/A N/A Sanchez Energy -9.24% -8.96% 1.59%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Lightstream Resources Cl A and Sanchez Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lightstream Resources Cl A $345.11 million 0.00 -$740.72 million N/A N/A Sanchez Energy $740.33 million 0.02 $43.19 million ($0.32) -0.64

Sanchez Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Lightstream Resources Cl A.

Summary

Sanchez Energy beats Lightstream Resources Cl A on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lightstream Resources Cl A Company Profile

Lightstream Resources Ltd. is an exploration company. The company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan with a focus on light oil. Its operating areas include SouthEast Saskatchewan in the Bakken and Mississippian formations, central Alberta in the Cardium formation and North Central Alberta in the Swan Hills area. The company was founded on July 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Sanchez Energy Company Profile

Sanchez Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of U.S. onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It engages in the horizontal development of resources from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. It also holds an undeveloped acreage position in the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale (TMS) in Mississippi and Louisiana. As of December 31, 2017, the company had assembled approximately 285,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford Shale; and owned approximately 37,000 net acres in the TMS. Sanchez Energy Corporation was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lightstream Resources Cl A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightstream Resources Cl A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.