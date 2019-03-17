Saputo Inc. (SAP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$47.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SAP shares. CIBC raised their price target on Saputo from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Desjardins raised their price target on Saputo from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. TD Securities raised their price target on Saputo from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Saputo from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 21st.

SAP stock opened at C$44.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.91. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$35.56 and a twelve month high of C$45.76.

Saputo (TSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.45 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.56 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Saputo will post 2.00999997561995 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 33.51%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and internationally. It offers cheese products, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheese, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheese, such as brie and camembert; other cheese, including brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheese; and butter.

