Savills (SVS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Savills (LON:SVS) in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Savills from GBX 1,134 ($14.82) to GBX 1,063 ($13.89) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 17th.

SVS opened at GBX 914 ($11.94) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59. Savills has a one year low of GBX 677.50 ($8.85) and a one year high of GBX 1,014 ($13.25).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 26.40 ($0.34) per share. This represents a yield of 2.97%. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $4.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Savills’s payout ratio is presently 0.27%.

Savills Company Profile

Savills plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides real estate services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, North America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company advises on commercial, rural, residential, and leisure property; and offers corporate finance advice, investment management, and a range of property related financial services.

