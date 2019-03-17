Schelin Telisa Webb Sells 1,100 Shares of TIER REIT Inc (TIER) Stock

TIER REIT Inc (NYSE:TIER) insider Schelin Telisa Webb sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Schelin Telisa Webb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 15th, Schelin Telisa Webb sold 1,025 shares of TIER REIT stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $24,682.00.

TIER REIT stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.90. 516,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,358. TIER REIT Inc has a 12 month low of $17.91 and a 12 month high of $25.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 1.05.

TIER REIT (NYSE:TIER) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. TIER REIT had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. The company had revenue of $55.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.49 million. Research analysts predict that TIER REIT Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. TIER REIT’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in TIER REIT by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 102,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 21,791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TIER REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TIER REIT by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 13,192 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in TIER REIT during the 3rd quarter worth about $284,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its holdings in TIER REIT by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,296,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,653,000 after acquiring an additional 195,055 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TIER REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of TIER REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of TIER REIT in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

TIER REIT Company Profile

TIER REIT, Inc is a publicly traded (NYSE: TIER), self-managed, Dallas-based real estate investment trust focused on owning quality, well-managed commercial office properties in dynamic markets throughout the U.S. Our vision is to be the premier owner and operator of best-in-class office properties in TIER1 submarkets, which are primarily higher density and amenity-rich locations within select, high-growth metropolitan areas that offer a walkable experience to various amenities.

