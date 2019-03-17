SEGRO (SEGXF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday. They currently have $9.25 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “SEGRO plc is a real estate investment trust. The company is an owner, manager and developer of warehouses and light industrial property. It operates primarily in UK and Europe. SEGRO plc is headquatered in London, United Kingdom. “

Separately, ValuEngine cut SEGRO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 23rd.

OTCMKTS SEGXF opened at $8.30 on Wednesday. SEGRO has a fifty-two week low of $7.43 and a fifty-two week high of $8.95.

SEGRO Company Profile

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 7 million square metres of space (74 million square feet) valued at over £10 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

