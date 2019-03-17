Selfkey (KEY) Price Up 3.7% This Week

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Selfkey token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, OKEx, Tidex and ABCC. During the last seven days, Selfkey has traded up 3.7% against the dollar. Selfkey has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $170,304.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $694.88 or 0.17243328 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00051460 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000326 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00001153 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey (CRYPTO:KEY) is a token. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,868,184,469 tokens. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org.

Buying and Selling Selfkey

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, OKEx, Binance, Tidex, RightBTC, Kucoin and ABCC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Selfkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Selfkey should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Selfkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

