Semtech (SMTC) Downgraded by Roth Capital to Neutral

Roth Capital cut shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Roth Capital currently has $49.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SMTC. Zacks Investment Research reissued a hold rating on shares of Semtech in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Semtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Semtech from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Semtech in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Semtech from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Semtech has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

Semtech stock opened at $54.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $37.60 and a fifty-two week high of $60.55.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $160.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.48 million. Semtech had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 14.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Semtech will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,387,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Jungsup Kim sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total transaction of $143,425.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,375 shares in the company, valued at $2,373,683.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,300 shares of company stock worth $2,516,512 over the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Semtech by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Semtech by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Miles Capital Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Semtech by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Semtech by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, industrial, communications, and high-end consumer applications; and a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications.

