Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $9.85 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (SBUX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,886 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $9,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 322,436 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $20,767,000 after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Bruderman Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 110,343 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 66,779 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth about $351,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBUX. BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Starbucks to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $73.00 target price (up from $66.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Mizuho set a $75.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.01.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.50. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $72.18.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 24th. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.49 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 193.00%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.50%.

In other Starbucks news, insider John Culver sold 169,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.81, for a total transaction of $11,635,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Clifford Burrows sold 152,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.22, for a total transaction of $10,260,057.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 311,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,910,999.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 565,806 shares of company stock valued at $38,789,988. 3.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

