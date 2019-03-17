Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Lifted to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Seres Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.06.

NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $6.58 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.42 and a 52 week high of $9.75. The company has a market cap of $275.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.15. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 350.03% and a negative return on equity of 1,584.66%. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seres Therapeutics news, EVP Thomas Desrosier sold 5,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total value of $31,458.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,768.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Eric D. Shaff sold 4,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.75, for a total transaction of $25,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,131 shares of company stock valued at $147,894. Corporate insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCRB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 48.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 8,895 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 75.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares during the last quarter. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. Its lead product candidate is SER-109, a bacterial spore ecology, which is in Phase III clinical study to treat multiply recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

