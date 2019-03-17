Shake Shack (SHAK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Shake Shack Inc. is engaged in owning and operating restaurants. The company offers burgers, hot dogs, frozen custard, crinkle cut fries, beer and wine. It operates primarily in New York, New Jersey, Washington, D.C., Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, Pennsylvania, Florida, Massachusetts, Virginia, Nevada, London, Istanbul and Dubai. Shake Shack Inc. is headquartered in New York. “

SHAK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a hold rating and set a $45.08 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.21.

SHAK opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.44. Shake Shack has a 52 week low of $39.77 and a 52 week high of $70.12.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.08 million. Shake Shack had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Shake Shack will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Zach Koff sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total value of $542,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan D. Sokoloff sold 28,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $1,515,576.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 455,606 shares of company stock worth $23,871,286. 30.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,495,000 after buying an additional 886,216 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,878,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after buying an additional 638,875 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,878,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,350,000 after buying an additional 638,875 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,014,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,097,000 after buying an additional 393,710 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 818,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after buying an additional 265,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of October 9, 2018, it operated 180 locations in 26 U.S.

