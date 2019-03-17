Shapiro Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Discovery Inc Series C (DISCK)

Shapiro Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 97.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 383,100 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series C were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DISCK. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 4,028.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,458,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 5,326,730 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 210.0% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,817,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,804 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,201,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489,319 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in Discovery Inc Series C by 137.7% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 2,563,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Discovery Inc Series C in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,934,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Discovery Inc Series C has a fifty-two week low of $19.08 and a fifty-two week high of $31.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.31.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.05). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.63%. Equities analysts forecast that Discovery Inc Series C will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DISCK. TheStreet raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub lowered Discovery Inc Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Discovery Inc Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Discovery Inc Series C has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through U.S. Networks, International Networks, and Education and Other segments. It owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, Velocity, Discovery Family Channel, Destination America, American Heroes Channel, Discovery Life, The Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

