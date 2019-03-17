ShineChain Hits 24 Hour Volume of $804,305.00 (SHE)

ShineChain (CURRENCY:SHE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last week, ShineChain has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. ShineChain has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $804,305.00 worth of ShineChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ShineChain token can now be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including BCEX, Allcoin, Bgogo and CoinBene.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00006424 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00451791 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00087611 BTC.

EvenCoin (EVN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Winco (WCO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000123 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000875 BTC.

FNKOS (FNKOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000262 BTC.

VegaWallet Token (VGW) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003412 BTC.

ZPER (ZPR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZMINE (ZMN) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000234 BTC.

About ShineChain

ShineChain is a token. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2018. ShineChain’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. ShineChain’s official Twitter account is @_ShineChain.

Buying and Selling ShineChain

ShineChain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX, Bgogo, BCEX, Allcoin and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ShineChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ShineChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ShineChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

