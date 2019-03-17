Short Interest in J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Grows By 5.7%

J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 119,477,106 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the February 15th total of 113,038,875 shares. Approximately 39.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 16,010,036 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

NYSE:JCP opened at $1.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.10. J C Penney has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.54.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 28th. The department store operator reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. J C Penney had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 24.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that J C Penney will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCP shares. B. Riley set a $2.00 target price on shares of J C Penney and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J C Penney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. J C Penney currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.78.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCP. Tyvor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of J C Penney in the third quarter worth about $10,871,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth about $5,976,000. Tilden Park Management I LLC purchased a new position in J C Penney during the fourth quarter worth about $5,888,000. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in J C Penney by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $10,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in J C Penney by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,382,574 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $45,118,000 after purchasing an additional 991,873 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J C Penney Company Profile

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

