Short Interest in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC) Declines By 60.5%

VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,224,573 shares, a decline of 60.5% from the February 15th total of 5,625,555 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,656,312 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMLC. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000.

EMLC stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $31.48 and a 12-month high of $39.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1569 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

