Sibanye Gold Ltd (SBGL) Short Interest Update

Sibanye Gold Ltd (NYSE:SBGL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,143,519 shares, an increase of 67.5% from the February 15th total of 4,264,549 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 3,976,995 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 46.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Sibanye Gold by 153.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 31,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 18,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sibanye Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBGL opened at $4.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $973.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -103.00 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Sibanye Gold has a 12 month low of $2.02 and a 12 month high of $4.50.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBGL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sibanye Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sibanye Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.75.

Sibanye Gold Company Profile

Sibanye Gold Limited operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, Zimbabwe, and the United States. The company operates through PGM; and Gold and Uranium divisions. It owns and operates gold, and platinum group metals (PGM), including platinum, palladium, and rhodium operations and projects, as well as produces by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

