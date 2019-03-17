Sientra (SIEN) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Leerink Swann reduced their price target on Sientra from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Dougherty & Co reduced their price target on Sientra from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group raised Sientra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered Sientra from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sientra from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sientra has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of -0.04. Sientra has a fifty-two week low of $7.74 and a fifty-two week high of $26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $19.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.87 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 121.28% and a negative return on equity of 123.50%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sientra will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,616,583 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after buying an additional 43,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Sientra by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,017,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sientra by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,017,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,293,000 after buying an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Sientra by 117.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 966,106 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 522,153 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Sientra by 74.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 270,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,278,000 after purchasing an additional 115,283 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

