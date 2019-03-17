Signature Bank (SBNY) PT Raised to $150.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SBNY. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Signature Bank to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Raymond James set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Signature Bank and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signature Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $134.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.38. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $157.13.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The bank reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $340.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 29.17% and a return on equity of 14.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBNY. CI Global Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 176.4% during the third quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,157,940 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,978,000 after purchasing an additional 738,928 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,755,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,641,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $168,750,000 after purchasing an additional 431,243 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,558,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,463,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,244,000 after purchasing an additional 319,803 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

