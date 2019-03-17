Simmons First National (SFNC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,275,175 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 216% from the previous session’s volume of 403,609 shares.The stock last traded at $25.89 and had previously closed at $25.43.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Stephens set a $30.00 price target on shares of Simmons First National and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.09.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. Simmons First National had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The firm had revenue of $172.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.84 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is an increase from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Simmons First National’s payout ratio is currently 25.32%.

In other Simmons First National news, CEO George Makris, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $248,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,486,035.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,561,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $327,238,000 after acquiring an additional 391,028 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 289,561 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 3.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,225,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $242,234,000 after acquiring an additional 289,561 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,353,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,183,000 after acquiring an additional 227,228 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,328,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,056,000 after acquiring an additional 30,342 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.74% of the company’s stock.

Simmons First National Company Profile (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and SBA lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

