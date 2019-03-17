SIR Royalty Income Fund (SRV.UN) to Issue $0.11 Monthly Dividend

SIR Royalty Income Fund (TSE:SRV.UN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 18th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.105 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

TSE:SRV.UN opened at C$15.85 on Friday. SIR Royalty Income Fund has a 1 year low of C$13.76 and a 1 year high of C$15.68.

SIR Royalty Income Fund Company Profile

SIR Royalty Income Fund, through SIR Royalty Limited Partnership, owns SIR's restaurants. It operates concept restaurants under the Jack Astor's Bar and Grill, Canyon Creek Chop House, and Scaddabush Italian Kitchen & Bar brands; and signature restaurants under the Reds Wine Tavern, Reds Midtown Tavern, Reds Square One, and the Loose Moose Tap & Grill brands.

