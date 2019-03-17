SixEleven One Day Volume Reaches $0.00 (611)

SixEleven (CURRENCY:611) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last seven days, SixEleven has traded 148.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One SixEleven coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00005352 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. SixEleven has a market cap of $98,543.00 and $0.00 worth of SixEleven was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

I0Coin (I0C) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 61.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000130 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000044 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SixEleven Profile

SixEleven (611) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 21st, 2015. SixEleven’s total supply is 469,815 coins. SixEleven’s official Twitter account is @611Coin. SixEleven’s official website is 611project.org.

SixEleven Coin Trading

SixEleven can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SixEleven directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SixEleven should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SixEleven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

