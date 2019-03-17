SmartCoin (SMC) Price Hits $0.0016 on Exchanges

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. SmartCoin has a market capitalization of $41,323.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0016 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last seven days, SmartCoin has traded up 29.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SmartCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.65 or 0.01528563 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00020342 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00001424 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002705 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00001813 BTC.

About SmartCoin

SmartCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,283,155 coins. SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC. SmartCoin’s official website is smartcoin.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SmartCoin Coin Trading

SmartCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.