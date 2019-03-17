Smith Micro Software, Inc. (SMSI) Given $4.10 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) has been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $4.10 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.02 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Smith Micro Software an industry rank of 29 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Smith Micro Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd.

NASDAQ:SMSI traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.38. 531,144 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,249. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $2.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 million, a P/E ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 0.25.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 23.11% and a negative return on equity of 71.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Smith Micro Software will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,448 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 11,432 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smith Micro Software in the 3rd quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Smith Micro Software by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 368,229 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 15,165 shares during the last quarter. 7.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith Micro Software Company Profile

Smith Micro Software, Inc develops and sells software to simplify and enhance the mobile experience to wireless service providers, device manufacturers, and enterprise businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Wireless and Graphics.

