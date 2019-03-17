SMTC (SMTX) Shares Down 17.7% After Earnings Miss

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) shares dropped 17.7% during trading on Friday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 632,975 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 149% from the average daily volume of 254,200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.47.

The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). SMTC had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $80.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.70 million.

Get SMTC alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SMTC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. B. Riley assumed coverage on SMTC in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on SMTC in a report on Monday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SMTC by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 143,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,979 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SMTC by 38.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,049 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 15,871 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SMTC by 33.3% in the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in SMTC by 10.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 409,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 37,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $104.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/smtc-smtx-shares-down-17-7-after-earnings-miss.html.

SMTC Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMTX)

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.