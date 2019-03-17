SoftBank Group (SFTBY) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Press coverage about SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) has trended neutral this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SoftBank Group earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the technology company an news buzz score of 3 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have impacted SoftBank Group’s analysis:

OTCMKTS SFTBY opened at $48.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. SoftBank Group has a 12 month low of $31.08 and a 12 month high of $50.58. The company has a market capitalization of $106.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.64.

SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter. SoftBank Group had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on SoftBank Group in a research note on Monday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on SoftBank Group in a report on Sunday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About SoftBank Group

SoftBank Group Corp. is a holding company that engages in the management of its group companies which provides information technology and telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, Arm, SoftBank Vision Fund (SFV), and Others.

