Solaris Reaches Market Cap of $1.03 Million (XLR)

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Solaris coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00015436 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptohub, OOOBTC and CryptoBridge. In the last seven days, Solaris has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. Solaris has a market cap of $1.03 million and $120.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $93.39 or 0.02314622 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.77 or 0.00489900 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00021963 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00011526 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00023976 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00020665 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00010896 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00037617 BTC.

About Solaris

Solaris (CRYPTO:XLR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,656,443 coins. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The official website for Solaris is solariscoin.com.

Buying and Selling Solaris

Solaris can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OOOBTC, Kucoin, Cryptohub, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the exchanges listed above.

