Somero Enterprises’ (SOM) “Corporate” Rating Reaffirmed at FinnCap

Shares of SOM stock opened at GBX 385 ($5.03) on Wednesday. Somero Enterprises has a 12 month low of GBX 270 ($3.53) and a 12 month high of GBX 430 ($5.62). The firm has a market cap of $216.71 million and a PE ratio of 11.16.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This is a boost from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.06. Somero Enterprises’s payout ratio is 0.38%.

About Somero Enterprises

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-840 Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-22E Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, and the S-158 Laser Screed machines; and STS-11M Spreader, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software, the Somero Floor Levelness System, and the SP-16 Concrete Hose Line-Pulling and Placing System.

