SONM (SNM) Reaches Market Cap of $9.16 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, SONM has traded up 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. SONM has a total market capitalization of $9.16 million and $493,718.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONM token can now be purchased for $0.0255 or 0.00000633 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, YoBit, Kucoin and COSS.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00394536 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00025103 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.98 or 0.01689220 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00233959 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00001811 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004865 BTC.

About SONM

SONM was first traded on January 24th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SONM is sonm.io.

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, IDEX, COSS, Tidex, YoBit, Binance, Kucoin, OKEx and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SONM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SONM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

