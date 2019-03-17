Sparta Capital Ltd (CVE:SAY)’s share price was down 14.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 504,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 343% from the average daily volume of 113,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 million and a P/E ratio of -6.67.

Get Sparta Capital alerts:

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/sparta-capital-say-shares-down-14-3.html.

About Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY)

Sparta Capital Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, sale, and service of a range of complementary products. The company is involved in the optimization of energy consumption in the commercial and manufacturing sectors; construction and energy through biomass conversion; energy conservation in mining; and energy savings in transportation.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Sparta Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sparta Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.