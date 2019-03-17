SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) Holdings Raised by Comerica Securities Inc.

Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) by 88.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,139 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust comprises 2.0% of Comerica Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Comerica Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust were worth $15,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 1,195.0% in the fourth quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 142.6% in the third quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 61,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period.

SPY opened at $281.31 on Friday. SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $233.76 and a 1-year high of $293.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be given a $1.2331 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%.

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment trust. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The Trust seeks to achieve this investment objective by holding a portfolio of the common stocks that are included in the Index (the Portfolio), with the weight of each stock in the Portfolio substantially corresponding to the weight of such stock in the Index.

