SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) Stake Boosted by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $455,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SDY. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

SDY opened at $98.42 on Friday. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $84.28 and a 12-month high of $100.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.5309 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

