Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF) by 33.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GMF. Cpwm LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 375.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 68,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,603,000 after purchasing an additional 53,837 shares in the last quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Water Oak Advisors LLC now owns 87,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 12,585 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF alerts:

GMF stock opened at $98.01 on Friday. SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF has a 1 year low of $83.98 and a 1 year high of $109.84.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (GMF) Shares Bought by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.” was posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/spdr-sp-emerging-asia-pacific-etf-gmf-shares-bought-by-edmond-de-rothschild-holding-s-a.html.

About SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF

SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the S&P Asia Pacific Emerging BMI Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in emerging Asian Pacific markets.

Read More: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:GMF).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Asia Pacific ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.