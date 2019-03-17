SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (XOP) Stake Decreased by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,466 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF were worth $1,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of XOP. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $134,089,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 52.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,992,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,418,000 after buying an additional 2,069,639 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,563,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 300.0% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 310,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 465,000 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 229.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 608,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,132,000 after buying an additional 423,616 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XOP opened at $29.77 on Friday. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 52-week low of $23.89 and a 52-week high of $45.45.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

