Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.61 Million Stake in Mcdonald’s Corp (MCD)

Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,325 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,024 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.5% of Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3,020.0% in the 4th quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gantzert Investment Co. LLC ADV purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 4,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 184 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 221 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCD. Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $202.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Stephens raised shares of Mcdonald’s from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $194.11.

MCD opened at $185.33 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $153.13 and a 1-year high of $190.88. The company has a market capitalization of $139.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.18% and a negative return on equity of 104.38%. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 28th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.73%.

In other news, VP Robert Lane Gibbs sold 22,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.95, for a total transaction of $3,987,414.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Andrew J. Mckenna sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total transaction of $5,408,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 129,775 shares of company stock valued at $23,249,437 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

