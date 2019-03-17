Spectrum (SPT) Hits Market Cap of $98,387.00

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Spectrum has traded down 7.7% against the US dollar. One Spectrum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. Spectrum has a total market cap of $98,387.00 and approximately $12,837.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.56 or 0.01527221 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00002479 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00020203 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00001411 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00001805 BTC.

About Spectrum

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,030,000,000 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spectrum is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spectrum

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

