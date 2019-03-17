Speed Mining Service Hits Market Capitalization of $467,303.00 (SMS)

Speed Mining Service (CURRENCY:SMS) traded 27.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One Speed Mining Service token can currently be purchased for $4.46 or 0.00110006 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Speed Mining Service has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Speed Mining Service has a market cap of $467,303.00 and $0.00 worth of Speed Mining Service was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.86 or 0.00390777 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00024908 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $68.43 or 0.01686503 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00229956 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00001881 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00004833 BTC.

Speed Mining Service Token Profile

Speed Mining Service’s total supply is 300,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 104,680 tokens. Speed Mining Service’s official Twitter account is @Speed_Mining and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Speed Mining Service is smscoin.jp/en.

Speed Mining Service Token Trading

Speed Mining Service can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Speed Mining Service directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Speed Mining Service should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Speed Mining Service using one of the exchanges listed above.

