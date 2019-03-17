Spire Healthcare Group (SPI) Price Target Cut to GBX 75 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 85 ($1.11) to GBX 75 ($0.98) in a report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SPI. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.50) price target (down from GBX 176 ($2.30)) on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 163 ($2.13) price target on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 146.75 ($1.92).

Shares of Spire Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 138.40 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.52, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $555.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.43. Spire Healthcare Group has a one year low of GBX 96.15 ($1.26) and a one year high of GBX 259.20 ($3.39).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. This is a boost from Spire Healthcare Group’s previous dividend of $1.30. This represents a dividend yield of 1.95%. Spire Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is 1.43%.

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

