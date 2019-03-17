Splunk (SPLK) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday, December 2nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Splunk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $157.00 to $142.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.94.

Shares of SPLK stock opened at $127.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Splunk has a 1 year low of $83.69 and a 1 year high of $143.70. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 2.05.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Morgan sold 1,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.49, for a total value of $170,053.34. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 46,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,827,003.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 10,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total transaction of $1,331,119.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,019,907.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,193 shares of company stock worth $8,477,525. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Splunk by 192.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Splunk by 244.4% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 427 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, AlphaOne Investment Services LLC bought a new position in Splunk in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. 93.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

