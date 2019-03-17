Splunk (SPLK) Now Covered by Mizuho

Mizuho started coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 target price on the software company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SPLK. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on shares of Splunk to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Splunk from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $143.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Splunk in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Splunk from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $141.94.

Get Splunk alerts:

Splunk stock opened at $127.32 on Wednesday. Splunk has a 52 week low of $83.69 and a 52 week high of $143.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.08 and a beta of 2.05.

In related news, insider Douglas Merritt sold 16,004 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.09, for a total value of $2,001,940.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 195,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,430,327.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO David F. Conte sold 7,820 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $1,001,351.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,860,970.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,193 shares of company stock valued at $8,477,525. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,112,000. Sanoor Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at $18,729,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 928,970 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,320,000 after purchasing an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Splunk by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,100 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. Its products enable users to collect, index, search, explore, monitor, correlate, and analyze data regardless of format or source. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a machine data platform with collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud.

See Also: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.