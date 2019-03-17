Sprint Corp (S) Shares Bought by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in shares of Sprint Corp (NYSE:S) by 226.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,240,263 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554,606 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Sprint were worth $13,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC grew its position in Sprint by 1,141.6% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 586,050 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 538,850 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Sprint during the 4th quarter valued at $13,386,000. ARP Americas LP grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 278.0% during the 4th quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 810,482 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after acquiring an additional 596,062 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 202,613 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 114,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprint by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 274,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 27,517 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Sprint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Sprint in a report on Monday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.83.

Sprint stock opened at $6.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sprint Corp has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $6.62. The firm has a market cap of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 91.29, a P/E/G ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 0.51.

Sprint (NYSE:S) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The cell phone carrier reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.40 billion. Sprint had a return on equity of 1.08% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sprint Corp will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprint Company Profile

Sprint Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wireless and wireline communications products and services to consumers, businesses, government subscribers, and resellers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. It operates in two segments, Wireless and Wireline.

