STAAR Surgical (STAA) Stake Raised by Pura Vida Investments LLC

Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 63.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 198,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the period. STAAR Surgical accounts for about 3.9% of Pura Vida Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pura Vida Investments LLC’s holdings in STAAR Surgical were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,754,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,238,000 after buying an additional 1,042,724 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 60.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,754,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,238,000 after buying an additional 1,042,724 shares during the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. bought a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,198,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 33.8% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,550,179 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,409,000 after buying an additional 391,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 906,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $36.58 on Friday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.64 and a beta of 2.11.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $31.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that STAAR Surgical will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

STAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STAAR Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. STAAR Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

