Standard Life Aberdeen plc Acquires 42,500 Shares of SemGroup Corp (SEMG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in SemGroup Corp (NYSE:SEMG) by 112.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 80,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,500 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in SemGroup were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of SemGroup by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 113,996 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SemGroup by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of SemGroup by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 51,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SemGroup by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 224,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of SemGroup by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEMG. UBS Group cut shares of SemGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SemGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SemGroup in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 target price on shares of SemGroup and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Shares of SemGroup stock opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.26, a PEG ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. SemGroup Corp has a 12-month low of $12.86 and a 12-month high of $26.78.

SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $611.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.89 million. SemGroup had a positive return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SemGroup Corp will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.4725 per share. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. SemGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -994.74%.

SemGroup Corporation provides gathering, transportation, storage, distribution, marketing, and other midstream services for producers, refiners of petroleum products, and other market participants. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Liquids, U.S. Gas, and Canada. The U.S. Liquids segment operates crude oil pipelines, truck transportation, storage, terminals, and marketing businesses; stores, blends, and transports refinery products and refinery feedstock through pipeline, barge, rail, truck, and ship; and operate a residual fuel oil storage terminal in the U.S.

