Standard Life Aberdeen plc Has $1.42 Million Position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,062 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,670 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $5,573,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the third quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 340.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 34,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

NYSE JHG opened at $24.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 15th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.41 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Janus Henderson Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.79.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This story was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The correct version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/standard-life-aberdeen-plc-has-1-42-million-position-in-janus-henderson-group-plc-jhg.html.

About Janus Henderson Group

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.