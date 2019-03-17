Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 1,078 Shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (LSXMK)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc lessened its holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,654 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C were worth $1,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSXMK. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,170,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $450,070,000 after purchasing an additional 925,302 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 63.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,524,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,244,000 after purchasing an additional 594,342 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,118,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,356,000 after purchasing an additional 147,678 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in the third quarter valued at about $47,795,000. 79.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LSXMK opened at $41.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82 and a beta of 1.20. Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C has a 12 month low of $34.84 and a 12 month high of $48.56.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C in a research note on Friday.

About Liberty Sirius XM Group Series C

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiary Sirius XM Holdings Inc, transmits music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels in the United States and Canada. The company also provides infotainment services; and Sirius XM on Demand over its Internet radio service through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

