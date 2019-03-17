Standard Life Aberdeen plc Sells 421 Shares of Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

Standard Life Aberdeen plc cut its holdings in shares of Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 421 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,100,526 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after acquiring an additional 106,503 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,114,000 after acquiring an additional 164,737 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 11.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 1,616,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $140,114,000 after acquiring an additional 164,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 0.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 991,626 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $85,960,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 8.9% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 439,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,101,000 after acquiring an additional 36,052 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.69, for a total transaction of $122,971.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,883.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ALV has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Sunday, January 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.30 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Autoliv from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Autoliv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.18.

Shares of ALV opened at $78.67 on Friday. Autoliv Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.26 and a 12 month high of $115.37. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). Autoliv had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 2.06%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Autoliv Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.31%.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Passive Safety and Electronics. It offers modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

