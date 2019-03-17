Standard Life Aberdeen (SLA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen (LON:SLA) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Numis Securities currently has a GBX 361 ($4.72) price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SLA. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 417 ($5.45) target price on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Monday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Standard Life Aberdeen from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 312 ($4.08) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a sector performer rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 260 ($3.40) in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 244 ($3.19) target price (down previously from GBX 345 ($4.51)) on shares of Standard Life Aberdeen in a report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Standard Life Aberdeen to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 295 ($3.85) in a report on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 341.33 ($4.46).

Get Standard Life Aberdeen alerts:

LON:SLA opened at GBX 264.65 ($3.46) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.09, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.02. Standard Life Aberdeen has a 52 week low of GBX 219.10 ($2.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 382.70 ($5.00). The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a GBX 14.30 ($0.19) dividend. This is an increase from Standard Life Aberdeen’s previous dividend of $7.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. Standard Life Aberdeen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

In related news, insider Melanie Gee purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 242 ($3.16) per share, with a total value of £121,000 ($158,107.93). In the last three months, insiders purchased 50,112 shares of company stock worth $12,127,840.

Standard Life Aberdeen Company Profile

Standard Life Aberdeen plc provides asset management services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and Asia. The company offers investment solutions and funds; long-term savings and investment products to individual and corporate customers; and life insurance and savings products. It provides its products through institutional, wholesale, and retail distribution channels.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Life Aberdeen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.