Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

According to Zacks, “Stanley Black & Decker is dealing with adverse impacts of rising cost of sales. Notably, in the fourth quarter of 2018, its cost of sales increased 9.4% year over year primarily due to commodity inflation and tariffs. Also, high interest and tax expenses are concerning. For 2019, organic sales growth for the Industrial segment is predicted to be flat year over year due to soft business in automotive end market and relatively flat business for the Hydraulic Tools business. Moreover, geographically diversified business of the company has exposed it to risks arising from adverse movements in foreign currencies and geopolitical issues. Further, increases in debt levels can increase its financial obligations. Over the past 30 days, Zacks Consensus Estimate for the company's earnings has declined for both 2019 and 2020.”

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 29th. TheStreet cut shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $155.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $137.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $154.69.

SWK stock opened at $131.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.24. Stanley Black & Decker has a one year low of $106.41 and a one year high of $161.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 16.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 9,527 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.80, for a total value of $1,331,874.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,289 shares in the company, valued at $8,568,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph R. Voelker sold 3,488 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Monday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.48, for a total transaction of $479,530.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,149 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,045,044.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,615 shares of company stock worth $2,018,879. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 370.5% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.53% of the company’s stock.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

