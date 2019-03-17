Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 19,737 Shares of Verisign, Inc. (VRSN)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Verisign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,624 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,737 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Verisign were worth $12,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Verisign by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 277 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Verisign by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its holdings in Verisign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 18,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Verisign by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 19,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Verisign by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

VRSN opened at $181.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24 and a beta of 1.08. Verisign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.01 and a 1 year high of $183.43.

Verisign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 7th. The information services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $307.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.64 million. Verisign had a net margin of 47.94% and a negative return on equity of 42.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Verisign, Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Verisign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Verisign in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Verisign from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Verisign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.00.

In other Verisign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 580 shares of Verisign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $101,569.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisign Company Profile

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure in the United States and internationally. The company offers registry services that operate the authoritative directory of and/or the back-end systems for .com, .net, .cc, .tv, .gov, .jobs, .edu, .name, and other domain names.

