Stifel Financial Corp Grows Holdings in Banner Co. (BANR)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 129.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 135,089 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 0.74% of Banner worth $12,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 84,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 1.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 145,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 161.3% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 124,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 76,796 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 28.5% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 55,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 12,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the third quarter valued at $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Banner alerts:

BANR stock opened at $57.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. Banner Co. has a 52 week low of $48.50 and a 52 week high of $67.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.05. Banner had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $139.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.25 million. On average, analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Cheryl R. Bishop sold 11,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $759,813.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on BANR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Banner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.40.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/17/stifel-financial-corp-grows-holdings-in-banner-co-banr.html.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank, which provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

Featured Article: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.