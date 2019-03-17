Stifel Financial Corp Sells 89,355 Shares of eBay Inc (EBAY)

Stifel Financial Corp decreased its stake in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,866 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 89,355 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in eBay were worth $12,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in eBay by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 23,584,773 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $778,769,000 after purchasing an additional 71,258 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP raised its holdings in eBay by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 21,666,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $715,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,755,032 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in eBay by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,883,506 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $590,516,000 after purchasing an additional 7,651,060 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in eBay by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,230,455 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $436,869,000 after purchasing an additional 611,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 30,706.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,508,428 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $413,028,000 after purchasing an additional 12,467,825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 17,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.21 per share, with a total value of $501,771.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 289,207 shares in the company, valued at $8,158,529.47. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian J. Doerger sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total value of $349,345.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,359.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $36.30 on Friday. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $43.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The e-commerce company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. eBay had a return on equity of 27.40% and a net margin of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that eBay Inc will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 28th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. TheStreet raised eBay from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut eBay from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Imperial Capital reduced their price target on eBay from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.13.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

